Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2013 vx110 deluxe sounds like car with exhaust/cat converter plugged #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2006 Location Nixa, Mo southwest Missouri Age 48 Posts 98 2013 vx110 deluxe sounds like car with exhaust/cat converter plugged I have a previouse rental 2013 Yamaha vx110 deluxe has 650 hours. Top speed 40 mph, tacs out about 7k rpm. Bottom end seems ok I guess. Seems to run smooth no hesitation or anything. It is not in learn mode or limiting mode, I can turn that on and off. In learn mode tops out at 6000 rpm and 30 mph. Cruises great up to about 30 mph at 6000 rpm. As throttle is slowly opened or even quickly above 6000 rpm motor gets real throaty sounding and only tops out at 40 mph. I have installed a cold air intake, replaced the plugs 3 times, put new Solas prop that was recommended on forums and replaced impeller housing with plastic wear ring unit. Removed screen from t-body. First time took it out after wear ring and prop replacement it went 50 mph and now down to 40 again. Test drove with seat off and open t-body and sprayed carb cleaner into throttle body while running at top speed and rpm and ski bogged down when carb cleaner sprayed in. That tells me its not starving for fuel, don't think. Removed complete exhaust to checked for restriction found nothing wrong. Compression checked by local dealer and all within 5 lbs of each other. The also checked codes and none setting. Spec is I think around 160 and my are 150-155 lbs. I am a auto technician and above 6k rpm it feels like a car with the cat converters plugged and sounds loud like it also. Removed jet pump again and installed all new bearings and seals. Old bearings all looked good and grease was clean. Only noticed plastic wear ring has scraps on it where prop has rubbed on it. The prop spins free inside the wear ring though. At wits end, any advice? I here talk about checking timing but in the dark about checking that.

Next step I guess put on stainless solas impeller housing. Last edited by mcar33; Today at 01:08 PM . Reason: Add pic Just another beautiful day in the Ozarks!!! Just another beautiful day in the Ozarks!!! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2006 Location Nixa, Mo southwest Missouri Age 48 Posts 98 Re: 2013 vx110 deluxe sounds like car with exhaust/cat converter plugged Attachment 540078 Here is pic of new wear ring. Last edited by mcar33; Today at 01:09 PM . Reason: Add text Just another beautiful day in the Ozarks!!!

