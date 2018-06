Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Rattling noise normal??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Jacksonville Florida Age 40 Posts 1 Rattling noise normal??? Hi. Just bought my first ski. 02í Honda Aquatrax non turbo with 81 hours for $2500. I thought it was a great deal after doing a lot of research on it. It ran great on the water, pulled it out and ran it on the hose to flush it and it had one hell of a rattle. Iím hoping this is normal. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2003 Location JACKSONVILLE FL. Posts 5,211 Blog Entries 1 Re: Rattling noise normal??? That is completely normal, just the necessary slack in the male/female splines going into the impeller. Honda Pilot NAVI

