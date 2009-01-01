Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS440 Fuel Line Confusion! Newbie Needs Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Michigan Posts 1 JS440 Fuel Line Confusion! Newbie Needs Help Hello all! I am new to the world of Jet ski's but not to the world of two strokes. I have fully rebuilt a project JS440 that I got (3mm bored, ported, BN44 carb, full Kerker pipe w/ Mariner waterbox, Wiseco pistons the usual... Blah blah blah) The person I bough the ski from did the fuel selector delete, they made their own "line bung" so to speak, for the top of the tank under the hood. There are only three lines coming out of it, and the other side that goes into the tank has one plastic line that goes all the way to bottom (Main, straight to Sediment bowl??) one line that goes almost all the way down (Return line??), and another that is cut way at the top (Tank vent??). I cant get anything to get into the carb, I had this carb on another stock 440 so I know it works.. Any ideas on why it wont suck?? Thanks in advance. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 52 Posts 6,643 Re: JS440 Fuel Line Confusion! Newbie Needs Help Several reasons it won't pull fuel: pulse line broken/disconnected/rotted/clogged, fuel pickup not connected to correct fitting at top of tank, cracked pickup tube, holes or loose connections with fuel line, and loose fuel/water separator.



