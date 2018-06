Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Advice on early 440 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2014 Location Dallas TX Posts 382 Advice on early 440 Hey all, a friend is offering me an early JS440, appears to be a 77-79. Ive never had a chance to work on one of these early skis, the oldest 440 ive ever owned and worked on is an 88. Im just wondering what all is different between a later say 85 and up 440/550 which ive had a lot of experience with and the very early ones. Thanks! Last edited by treys599; Today at 06:13 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,758 Re: Advice on early 440 They are nearly identical. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

