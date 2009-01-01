pxctoday

  1. Today, 02:40 PM #1
    Milkdudd
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Lake St. Clair,Mi
    Age
    59
    Posts
    30

    Trailer bunk adjustment for 1997 GTI

    Not a very exciting topic I know. I'm selling a single trailer to someone who will be using it for a 1997 GTI that he is picking up the same day in my same neighborhood. I told him I would try to adjust the bunks at least in the ballpark before he gets here. Anyone have a distance between the bunks or at least approximate? If anyone can help me please let me know if the distance is inside to inside or Center to Center. It sounds like it's this guy's first PWC and he's got a long drive home so I want to give him every chance to get there safely. Thanks in advance.
  2. Today, 04:50 PM #2
    Cliff
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    3,850

    Re: Trailer bunk adjustment for 1997 GTI

    My trailer bunks are 24(end to end) apart for my runabout skis which are a 96 GSX, 98 SPX & 96 GTi.

    The bunks should be centered between the inner strake and the outer edge of the ride plate.
