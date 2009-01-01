Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Trailer bunk adjustment for 1997 GTI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2012 Location Lake St. Clair,Mi Age 59 Posts 30 Trailer bunk adjustment for 1997 GTI Not a very exciting topic I know. I'm selling a single trailer to someone who will be using it for a 1997 GTI that he is picking up the same day in my same neighborhood. I told him I would try to adjust the bunks at least in the ballpark before he gets here. Anyone have a distance between the bunks or at least approximate? If anyone can help me please let me know if the distance is inside to inside or Center to Center. It sounds like it's this guy's first PWC and he's got a long drive home so I want to give him every chance to get there safely. Thanks in advance. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,850 Re: Trailer bunk adjustment for 1997 GTI My trailer bunks are 24(end to end) apart for my runabout skis which are a 96 GSX, 98 SPX & 96 GTi.



