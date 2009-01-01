Not a very exciting topic I know. I'm selling a single trailer to someone who will be using it for a 1997 GTI that he is picking up the same day in my same neighborhood. I told him I would try to adjust the bunks at least in the ballpark before he gets here. Anyone have a distance between the bunks or at least approximate? If anyone can help me please let me know if the distance is inside to inside or Center to Center. It sounds like it's this guy's first PWC and he's got a long drive home so I want to give him every chance to get there safely. Thanks in advance.