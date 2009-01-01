|
Jettribe "Best of the West" Lake Elsinore Open of Water X Entry List
Official Entry List Jettribe Best of the West Rds 3 & 4 , The Lake Elsinore Open of Water X, July 14 & 15
Class Name Hometown Boat # Mfg Sponsors
Pro Am Ski GP Mike Klippenstein Ft. Macmurray, AL #212 Kaw R & D Racing, Yamaha, Action Yamaha, High Roller Energy Drink, Chucks Speed Shop, Quakeysense, Oakley, Kali, McMurray T.V, Fisher Powerline, Works H20 Designs, Jettrim
Pro Am R/A GP Charlie Martinez Buena Park 9 Kaw Definite Delivery, XO Ultimate Vodka, Jettribe, Jet Re-Nu, IPD Graphics
Pro Am R/A GP Tony Beck LHC, AZ #37 Yam Klipper 212, Chucks Speed Shop, IPD Graphics, JC Racing Go Fast US, R & D, Works H20 Designs
Pro Am Ski Stock Mike Klippenstein Ft. Macmurray, AL #212 Kaw R & D Racing, Yamaha, Action Yamaha, High Roller Energy Drink, Chucks Speed Shop, Quakeysense, Oakley, Kali, McMurray T.V, Fisher Powerline, Works H20 Designs, Jettrim
Novice R/A Stock Akira Tanaka Torrance, CA #470 Kaw Tanaka & Associates, MKS Engineering,
Women's Ski Ltd. Natalia Guiliano Bakersfield, CA #661 Kaw Kal Koncepts Racing
Masters Ski GP Tony Beck LHC, AZ #37 Bull IPD, GoFastUS, Jettrim, Works H20 Designs, Chucks Speed Shop, Klipper 212, Parker Oil
Masters Ski GP Charlie Martinez Buena Park #9 Kaw Definite Delivery, XO Ultimate Vodka, Jettribe, Jet Re-Nu, IPD Graphics
Am Vets Ski Lites Jason Carlton Acton, CA #135 Kaw JC Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, IPD Graphics, Herman Tuning
Am Vets Ski Lites Tony Beck LHC, AZ #37 Bull Klipper 212, IPD, GoFastUS, JC Racing, Jettrim, R & D, Works H20 Designs, Chucks Speed Shop,
Am Ski Lites Revin Harris Gilbert, AZ #100 Yam Riot Kidz ,Lonestar Trucking
Am Mod Ski Lites Revin Harris, Gilbert, AZ #100 Yam Riot Kidz, Lonestar Trucking
Sport Spec Ron Henderson Oceanside, CA #15 Yam
Sport Spec Charles Sims Lake Elsinore, CA #109 Kaw KMG Racing, Hydro-turf, Impros, Mystik, Bomber
Sport Spec Troy Leseney, Yucca Valley, CA #720 Sea
Sport Spec Nick Leseney, Yucca Valley, CA #72 Sea
Sport Spec Natalia Guiliano Bakersfield, CA #661 Kaw Kal Koncepts Racing
Vintage 550 Ski Peyton Hill Corona, CA #48 Kaw BJ's Performance, Jettrim, Jet Pilot, RHAAS, So Cal Bee Co.
Vintage 550 Ski Charles Sims Lake Elsinore, CA #109 Kaw KMG Racing, Hydro-turf, Impros, Mystik, Bomber
Vintage 550 Ski Jason Rivera Chino, CA #38 Kaw KMG Racing, Bomber Eyewear, G & J Aircraft, Rivera Trucking
Vintage 550 Ski Wyland Reden Fallbrook, CA #24 Kaw BJ's Performance, Jet Re-Nu, Jettrim, Impros, Havasu Watercraft, Rhaas Products, Line-loc at KaliProtectives, Designline, moncoproducts, aquanutz, sunsetsigndesigns, maulerracing, TJ Rider 1
Vintage X2 Stock Ron Henderson Oceanside, CA #15 Kaw
Vintage X2 Stock Craig Campbell Murrieta, CA #420 Kaw
Vintage X2 Stock Chase Campbell Murrieta, CA #42 Kaw
Jr. 13-15 Ski Lites Revin Harris Gilbert, AZ #100 Yam Riot Kidz, Lonestar Trucking
PLEASE PRE-REGISTER!!! There are three different ways to pre-register for this race (please choose one):
1.) Official Entry Form (Word version) or Official Entry Form (PDF version) below -Please pick one version and fill it out and either save it and email it back or fill it out and scan and email it back to rpmracingent@yahoo.com or 2.) mail it in before pre-registration deadline (Monday, July 2nd), mail it to RPM RACING ENTERPRISES 1803 Morgan Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Reminder, payment is not required to be considered pre-registered, just the entry form. Only 1 form is needed for both rounds.
2.) To register & pay online, via Paypal, please click on the link https://ww04.elbowspace.com/secure/20120410081012315878
(Note: Each round, Sat. & Sun. must be registered separately).
3.) If you have no other option, please email your information - name, race#, hometown, class, sponsors to rpmracingent@yahoo.com and you will be considered pre-registered.
RPM Racing is now offering a multi class discount. 2nd & 3rd classes- Jr. & Vintage $50/class/day, all other classes except Pro & Freestyle $75/class/day.
Note: Pre-Registration discount ends Monday, July 2nd!! All entries received thereafter will be charged $25/class late fee. No late fee's will be charged if entry form is received prior to April 30th if paying on-site!!
This is an IJSBA sanctioned event and a World Finals qualifiers. IJSBA memberships can be purchased on-site (preferred method to maximize license-12 mos. from date of purchase).
