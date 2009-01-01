Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jettribe "Best of the West" Lake Elsinore Open of Water X Entry List #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 749 Jettribe "Best of the West" Lake Elsinore Open of Water X Entry List Official Entry List Jettribe Best of the West Rds 3 & 4 , The Lake Elsinore Open of Water X, July 14 & 15



Class Name Hometown Boat # Mfg Sponsors

Pro Am Ski GP Mike Klippenstein Ft. Macmurray, AL #212 Kaw R & D Racing, Yamaha, Action Yamaha, High Roller Energy Drink, Chucks Speed Shop, Quakeysense, Oakley, Kali, McMurray T.V, Fisher Powerline, Works H20 Designs, Jettrim



Pro Am R/A GP Charlie Martinez Buena Park 9 Kaw Definite Delivery, XO Ultimate Vodka, Jettribe, Jet Re-Nu, IPD Graphics

Pro Am R/A GP Tony Beck LHC, AZ #37 Yam Klipper 212, Chucks Speed Shop, IPD Graphics, JC Racing Go Fast US, R & D, Works H20 Designs



Pro Am Ski Stock Mike Klippenstein Ft. Macmurray, AL #212 Kaw R & D Racing, Yamaha, Action Yamaha, High Roller Energy Drink, Chucks Speed Shop, Quakeysense, Oakley, Kali, McMurray T.V, Fisher Powerline, Works H20 Designs, Jettrim



Novice R/A Stock Akira Tanaka Torrance, CA #470 Kaw Tanaka & Associates, MKS Engineering,



Women's Ski Ltd. Natalia Guiliano Bakersfield, CA #661 Kaw Kal Koncepts Racing



Masters Ski GP Tony Beck LHC, AZ #37 Bull IPD, GoFastUS, Jettrim, Works H20 Designs, Chucks Speed Shop, Klipper 212, Parker Oil

Masters Ski GP Charlie Martinez Buena Park #9 Kaw Definite Delivery, XO Ultimate Vodka, Jettribe, Jet Re-Nu, IPD Graphics



Am Vets Ski Lites Jason Carlton Acton, CA #135 Kaw JC Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, IPD Graphics, Herman Tuning

Am Vets Ski Lites Tony Beck LHC, AZ #37 Bull Klipper 212, IPD, GoFastUS, JC Racing, Jettrim, R & D, Works H20 Designs, Chucks Speed Shop,

Am Ski Lites Revin Harris Gilbert, AZ #100 Yam Riot Kidz ,Lonestar Trucking



Am Mod Ski Lites Revin Harris, Gilbert, AZ #100 Yam Riot Kidz, Lonestar Trucking



Sport Spec Ron Henderson Oceanside, CA #15 Yam

Sport Spec Charles Sims Lake Elsinore, CA #109 Kaw KMG Racing, Hydro-turf, Impros, Mystik, Bomber

Sport Spec Troy Leseney, Yucca Valley, CA #720 Sea

Sport Spec Nick Leseney, Yucca Valley, CA #72 Sea

Sport Spec Natalia Guiliano Bakersfield, CA #661 Kaw Kal Koncepts Racing



Vintage 550 Ski Peyton Hill Corona, CA #48 Kaw BJ's Performance, Jettrim, Jet Pilot, RHAAS, So Cal Bee Co.

Vintage 550 Ski Charles Sims Lake Elsinore, CA #109 Kaw KMG Racing, Hydro-turf, Impros, Mystik, Bomber

Vintage 550 Ski Jason Rivera Chino, CA #38 Kaw KMG Racing, Bomber Eyewear, G & J Aircraft, Rivera Trucking

Vintage 550 Ski Wyland Reden Fallbrook, CA #24 Kaw BJ's Performance, Jet Re-Nu, Jettrim, Impros, Havasu Watercraft, Rhaas Products, Line-loc at KaliProtectives, Designline, moncoproducts, aquanutz, sunsetsigndesigns, maulerracing, TJ Rider 1



Vintage X2 Stock Ron Henderson Oceanside, CA #15 Kaw

Vintage X2 Stock Craig Campbell Murrieta, CA #420 Kaw

Vintage X2 Stock Chase Campbell Murrieta, CA #42 Kaw



Jr. 13-15 Ski Lites Revin Harris Gilbert, AZ #100 Yam Riot Kidz, Lonestar Trucking





PLEASE PRE-REGISTER!!! There are three different ways to pre-register for this race (please choose one):



1.) Official Entry Form (Word version) or Official Entry Form (PDF version) below -Please pick one version and fill it out and either save it and email it back or fill it out and scan and email it back to rpmracingent@yahoo.com or 2.) mail it in before pre-registration deadline (Monday, July 2nd), mail it to RPM RACING ENTERPRISES 1803 Morgan Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Reminder, payment is not required to be considered pre-registered, just the entry form. Only 1 form is needed for both rounds.



2.) To register & pay online, via Paypal, please click on the link https://ww04.elbowspace.com/secure/20120410081012315878

(Note: Each round, Sat. & Sun. must be registered separately).



3.) If you have no other option, please email your information - name, race#, hometown, class, sponsors to rpmracingent@yahoo.com and you will be considered pre-registered.



RPM Racing is now offering a multi class discount. 2nd & 3rd classes- Jr. & Vintage $50/class/day, all other classes except Pro & Freestyle $75/class/day.



Note: Pre-Registration discount ends Monday, July 2nd!! All entries received thereafter will be charged $25/class late fee. No late fee's will be charged if entry form is received prior to April 30th if paying on-site!!



