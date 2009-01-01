|
1999 Tigershark TSL 770 wont start
Hello all.
Ive been lurking for a while, reading up on PWCs and ended up purchasing a 770 this winter. I had a mechanic friend of mine check it over before i picked it up and was told wverything looked in great shape.
I have had it in the water three times...and had a great time. Went to put it in the water last night and it wont seem to fire up. It just makes a sound like something is spinning in there. Squeeze the throttle...nothing.
Im a novice here so go easy on me.
Texted my mechanic buddy...he is out of town for a few weeks and called the local marina and they told me they no longer service jet skis.
Any ideas and/or tips would be greatly appreciated.
