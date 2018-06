Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Whatís better big pin or small pin #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 162 Whatís better big pin or small pin I️ have two motors I️ have a big pin that needs to be rebuilt and I️ also have a small pin in your guys opinion whatís the best for my x2 Iíll have dual 40s and factory pipe #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,757 Re: Whatís better big pin or small pin One makes hp at low rpms and one makes hp at high rpms. Where do you want your power to be? Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,917 Re: Whatís better big pin or small pin small pin for freestyle big pin for bouys 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 162 Re: Whatís better big pin or small pin I’m a rec rider I️ like to mess around on bouts and just do some little wake jumps not freestyle by any means Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

