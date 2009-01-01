Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: XP leak at pump shoe? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Washington state Posts 127 XP leak at pump shoe? Hello again everyone. New problem with my other 98 xp. Short test ride showed more water in the hull then I was comfortable with so I just filled the stern with water and am seeing a pretty severe leak coming from the shoe I think? Looking for anyone who has experienced this. I replaced the carrier seal because I thought that was it but I guess I was wrong. Where is this leak coming from and how do I fix it? Thanks!

837F9827-8C69-43DE-BF68-7449AAC87D59.jpeg "When Life is Passing You By, Downshift" #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Washington state Posts 127 Re: XP leak at pump shoe? Also, the old carrier bearing and seal were completely shot. It’s what led me to believe that’s where I was taking on water last year so I replaced over the off season. But clearly that wasn’t the only problem. Leaking pretty bad at both sides of the bottom of the pump. You can see the steady stream in the pic above "When Life is Passing You By, Downshift" #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,105 Re: XP leak at pump shoe? That's no fun at all. You can cut away the sealant from the outside, scrub it with a scitchbrite pad, clean with brake cleaner, Run a bead of Ultra or Mega black sealant and hope it seals. OR.....

....take everything apart and use a couple small prybars and a wire for removing windshields, and a razor blade, and work a couple hours getting that shoe off. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by That's no fun at all. You can cut away the sealant from the outside, scrub it with a scitchbrite pad, clean with brake cleaner, Run a bead of Ultra or Mega black sealant and hope it seals. OR.....

....take everything apart and use a couple small prybars and a wire for removing windshields, and a razor blade, and work a couple hours getting that shoe off.

