My 05 ski has less than 55hours on it but it now seems like the wear plate is scored and won't make any thrust. It just spins up. I pulled it out of the water fine a week ago and changed oil at home this week. Could running it on the water hose have destroyed the wear plate? What does a replacement cost, i am pretty good with tools however I have never done one of these. Is this a diy job or do I need to drop it at a service center?

