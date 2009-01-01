Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Two stroke crank troubles #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 266 Two stroke crank troubles I dont want to sound dumb or like a newby so Im not going to describe how this exactly happened but I have the crankshaft out of my 98' Tigershark ts1000R and need knowledgeable advice here about it. (Question is in the 4th block of text, sorry for rambling)



I rebuilt/rebuilding the engine and upon re-assembly the mag wristpin wont fit threw the upper rod bearing installed in the rod. Im installing a brand new weisco top end kit. The other two went in no problems. The new wrist pin fits perfectly into the piston and it fits the rod bearing, but once i put the rod bearing into the rod the pin no longer slides in easily. If i wiggle it i can get it slide in, but then the entire bearing and cage spin with the pin and it feels notchy telling me its too tight.



Again, not explaining how this happened, but the small end of this rod may have suffered a bit of accidental blunt force trauma.. in the effect of the rod getting struck against a hard surface..



Is there a way to re-shape an ever so slightly tweeked small end of a connecting rod? It still looks and feels round so its not bad. Just enough to cause a tiny bit of binding. The rest of the crank is spotless and perfect. Seems like a shame to throw out this crank because of this. It also doesnt help that cranks for these skis are IMPOSSIBLE to find. And rebuild kits with labor total more than the ski its self for the crank. I cant find one shop in the twin cities that will rebuild a crank (labor only, parts are extra) for less than $300. Then you add $500 for the parts and it immediately becomes clear its not financially smart. Own:

99' TS770R

98' TS1000R

97' Daytona 1000

97' Daytona 1000

97' Daytona 1000

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold

96' Monte Carlo 900 sold

97' Daytona 1000 clean and beautiful. You will be missed.

