Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I need crankshafts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 265 I need crankshafts I need two tigershark 1000 crankshafts and a 770 crankshaft. Mine all ether have bad bearings or rods. Let me know what you have. Thanks. Own:

99' TS770R

98' TS1000R

97' Daytona 1000

97' Daytona 1000

97' Daytona 1000

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold

96' Monte Carlo 900 sold

97' Daytona 1000 clean and beautiful. You will be missed.

97' Daytona 1000 sold Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules