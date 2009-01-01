Thread: The FNG

|
The FNG
Hey yall my name is Zack, brand new owner to a used 96 xp, new to the JetSki seen... grew up riding fiends from time to time, finnally broke down and got my own (cause its cheaper than a boat 😂😂. Hope to learn a lot, I am planing on doing a full restore with a donor hull that I have due to the current one was hack job patched...
thanks for the read!
zack
PWCToday Regular
Re: The FNG
welcome aboard. Have fun with your xp. You will find plenty of people and information that will be very valuable to your jet skiing career
