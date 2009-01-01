pxctoday

Thread: The FNG

  Today, 08:05 PM
    Scherf
    Scherf is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Richmond Ky
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1

    Exclamation The FNG

    Hey yall my name is Zack, brand new owner to a used 96 xp, new to the JetSki seen... grew up riding fiends from time to time, finnally broke down and got my own (cause its cheaper than a boat 😂&#128514. Hope to learn a lot, I am planing on doing a full restore with a donor hull that I have due to the current one was hack job patched...

    thanks for the read!

    zack
  Today, 08:13 PM
    stevo11b
    stevo11b is online now
    PWCToday Regular stevo11b's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    new york
    Age
    33
    Posts
    107

    Re: The FNG

    welcome aboard. Have fun with your xp. You will find plenty of people and information that will be very valuable to your jet skiing career
