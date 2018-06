Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 300SX Kerker pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location North Dakota Posts 20 300SX Kerker pipe Just wondering if anyone out there has a 300sx Kerker pipe they would part ways with? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 159 Re: 300SX Kerker pipe Very rare my friend I️ got mine for 50 bucks they are hard to find Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules