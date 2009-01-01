|
|
-
WTB Yamaha Superjet Early 90s model
Looking for a Yamaha Superjet, early 90s model. I'm looking at finding one in decent condition cheap. No mods needed, stock will be fine. I used to have a 1991 SN Superjet 650 and sold it. I've regretted it since then. Let me know if anyone has one near West TN.
