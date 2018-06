Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 xp in central VA #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2006 Location Chesterfield VA Posts 1,559 96 xp in central VA Letting this one go as well. Stock motor with exception of rave valve bar(adjustable purple bar syncing both valves). Has skat prop, sponsons, JD grate, seat cover. Gauges do not work. Just pulled and cleaned carbs. Has vts fix box. motor is bad. Have new motor to replace, the bad one and it needs the carbon seal replaced as well. Clean title. No trailer. Stand is not included. $800 OBO need to move. Attached Images IMG_3523.jpeg (1.27 MB, 2 views) "PITD" proud member of



Team TFP Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules