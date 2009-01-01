Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS 01 Superjet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2014 Location NJ Age 28 Posts 18 FS 01 Superjet Sadly selling my superjet. Doesnt get much use and would rather it go to a good home

Needs nothing, always well maintained and stored inside for winter. Pictures dont do justice.

Asking $5000. ABSOLUTELY no need to sell so please spare the lowball offers. Located in NJ



B pipe with water box

Ebox upgrades

ADA girtled head

Ported 760 cylinder with wiseco piston, ring, crank

Duel 44mm mikuni carbs with blowsiosn flame arrestors and billet assembly

Tubbies,

Duel cooling with rubber water and air hoses

Blowsion prop and 144 magpump

Lowered pole and hood with blowsion throttle with 0 degree bars and all billet assembly

2001 fiberglass resin reenforced round nose hull

blowsion Pump cone

High torque starter and relay.



Missing things im sure.



