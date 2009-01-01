pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: FS 01 Superjet

  1. Today, 02:15 PM #1
    njallday18
    njallday18 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie njallday18's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2014
    Location
    NJ
    Age
    28
    Posts
    18

    FS 01 Superjet

    Sadly selling my superjet. Doesnt get much use and would rather it go to a good home
    Needs nothing, always well maintained and stored inside for winter. Pictures dont do justice.
    Asking $5000. ABSOLUTELY no need to sell so please spare the lowball offers. Located in NJ

    B pipe with water box
    Ebox upgrades
    ADA girtled head
    Ported 760 cylinder with wiseco piston, ring, crank
    Duel 44mm mikuni carbs with blowsiosn flame arrestors and billet assembly
    Tubbies,
    Duel cooling with rubber water and air hoses
    Blowsion prop and 144 magpump
    Lowered pole and hood with blowsion throttle with 0 degree bars and all billet assembly
    2001 fiberglass resin reenforced round nose hull
    blowsion Pump cone
    High torque starter and relay.

    Missing things im sure.

    For quickest reply please text 9083045092superjet.jpgsuperjet bay.jpg
    Last edited by njallday18; Today at 02:16 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 