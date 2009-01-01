Thread: FS 01 Superjet

|
FS 01 Superjet
Sadly selling my superjet. Doesnt get much use and would rather it go to a good home
Needs nothing, always well maintained and stored inside for winter. Pictures dont do justice.
Asking $5000. ABSOLUTELY no need to sell so please spare the lowball offers. Located in NJ
B pipe with water box
Ebox upgrades
ADA girtled head
Ported 760 cylinder with wiseco piston, ring, crank
Duel 44mm mikuni carbs with blowsiosn flame arrestors and billet assembly
Tubbies,
Duel cooling with rubber water and air hoses
Blowsion prop and 144 magpump
Lowered pole and hood with blowsion throttle with 0 degree bars and all billet assembly
2001 fiberglass resin reenforced round nose hull
blowsion Pump cone
High torque starter and relay.
Missing things im sure.
For quickest reply please text 9083045092superjet.jpgsuperjet bay.jpg
