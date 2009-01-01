Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 seadoo xp running on hose engine "runaway" effect #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location TX Posts 24 95 seadoo xp running on hose engine "runaway" effect I was running my 1995 seadoo xp on the hose and I was adjusting the idle screw(which is supposed to be 3000RPM out of the water) it had gotten up to around 3500RPM and I throttled it some and it revved up to around 4000RPM or so but then it held up there. And then after a bit(without pushing the throttle at all, it started going faster and FASTER! I WAS PANICKED! IT'S GOING TO EXPLODE! I pushed the power button, it KEPT GOING. I PULLED THE CHOKE IT KEPT GOING BUT THEN FINALLY DIED after about 5 seconds.



Standing there, I asked myself.... WHAT HAVE I DONE?!



turn's out it's not too uncommon for that to happen lol. The "runaway" effect. First time it happened to me but was probably because I had it at higher RPMs for an extend period of time.



Anyways, here's what I need help with though. After that happened, and I took a moment to calm down. When I tried starting it again it seemed like the pto side carb was not putting any fuel out.



I pulled the spark plugs( the pto side plug was dry, and the mag side plug was wet) and did a compression test(honestly expecting the pto side cylinder to be blown) both tested at 135 psi(same as they were before).



Any idea's?



might be an air leak somewhere, I will check the check valves in the fuel pump on the mag side carb later today to make sure they aren't cracked.



How can I test the fuel pump to make sure the check values are not leaking air? #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 815 Re: 95 seadoo xp running on hose engine "runaway" effect Bad Check Valves will only leak fuel not outside air as they are in a closed circuit (see Mikuni Manual cut-out sketch), unless the pump diaphragm is leaking or there are air bubbles in the fuel line prior to the carb fuel inlet.



If check valves lay flat and they are not creased, they are good. And the rubber holding grommets are not pierced.



Do a pop-off test to see if the Needle Valve is leaking. It will also show any leaks in the fuel pump(very rare).



Best to rebuild the carburetors. Do an air leak down test on the engine.



Next time you have a run-away engine, hold the Stop button down while at the same time holding the throttle wide-open. Works every time.



