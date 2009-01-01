pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:31 AM #1
    indy650sx
    indy650sx is offline
    Resident Guru indy650sx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    indianapolis, indiana
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1,162

    Looking for superjet plate and grate

    Looking for aftermarket plate/grate for 13 superjet. More of a race set up.

    Would like tbm or prowatercraft plate but will look at any.

    Thanks
    05 SXR
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:25 AM #2
    cman
    cman is offline
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,396

    Re: Looking for superjet plate and grate

    I have a newer style r&d race grate I'd sell for $150, I'll get a pic of it tonight if you're interested
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. AC 46

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 