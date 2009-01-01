Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for superjet plate and grate #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 34 Posts 1,162 Looking for superjet plate and grate Looking for aftermarket plate/grate for 13 superjet. More of a race set up.



Would like tbm or prowatercraft plate but will look at any.



Thanks 05 SXR #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,396 Re: Looking for superjet plate and grate I have a newer style r&d race grate I'd sell for $150, I'll get a pic of it tonight if you're interested

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

