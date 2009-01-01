Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: '87 550 Fuel Pressure Problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Utah Posts 29 '87 550 Fuel Pressure Problems Can anyone shed some light on how the 550's pressurize the tank. I am having and issue and checked

the basics I have found here. Good pulse on the line from the crankcase to the carb and no holes

in the line, the check valve works only passes air one direction, seals on filler tube cap and front fuel

filler cap are all good and intact, other fuel lines are good. The fuel/water separator (I think that is what

it is called) fills a small amount .. should it fill all the way? After cranking it there is no pressure that realease

from the tank when I open the cap. The fuel pump has been rebuilt, took it back apart to verify it was

put together correctly.



Any ideas? Thanks in advance. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Utah Posts 29 Re: '87 550 Fuel Pressure Problems So in reading more through some other posts I may be chasing my tail. It seems tank pressure may not be the issue... so to backtrack here is the problem....



Finished rebuilding this 1987 550 that I started way too long ago. Topped it off with fuel and ran it on a hose in the yard for a good 15 minutes with no issues. Topped off the fuel once again and got her on the water and she ran great for 15 to 20 minutes, headed back to shore to just inspect things as this was a rebuild, all looked well and headed back out on the water...ran another 10 minutes or so and started to get a few cut outs like she wasn't getting fuel so I headed back in to check things. Nothing obvious so I primed it and headed back out, ran a few more minutes then more cutouts, pulled the plugs and they were dry, primed it and she'd fire but would not run past the prime. The tank was about 1/3 down (stock size tank), topped it off and it ran great again until the fuel used up then I get the cutouts and eventually she won't run. Any clues with the new info. Thanks.

