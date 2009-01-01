|
WCWCC Laughlin Ride Event June 15 & 16, 2018
WCWCC is hosting the 4th Annual Laughlin Riven Ride in Nevada June 14 & 15. Free admission for everyone. Our club will guide you through a ride to Hoover Dam and Lake Havasu. We will explore over 400 miles of waterways in just two days. This is an event the whole family can enjoy. Road crew assistance is provided so no one gets left behind. All participants must sign the liability waiver. Go to Wcwcc.com and join our club today. Make this summer one to remember. The 4th Annual Laughlin River Ride hosted by West Coast Watercraft Club! Attendance to our trips? We have had unbelievable attendance on our rides and away trips. Our ride calendar for 2017 had at least 40 Rides and Trips planned thus far which is a reflection of the Club's Leadership and strong Member participation. I want to thank all the members for their participation and loyalty making us who we are today. ADVENTURE AWAITS Website Link: https://www.wcwcc.com/ Join the adventure: https://www.wcwcc.com/join/
