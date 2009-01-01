So my buddies 2017 ultra 310lx just blew his engine and the dealer found out it was his connecting rod that had failed. He had about 40 hours on the ski. When we went to the dealer we asked it if was a common issue. The guy at the mechanic shop had 2 other 2017 ultra 310 models and both had around 30 hours on them. He said the other two skies had the same issue. All were under warrenty I believe. Is anyone else having the same issues? My 2017 310x has about 24 hours on it and I havent had connecting rod issue yet.