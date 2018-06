Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650sx stator timing mark #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2007 Location Eau Claire, WI Posts 3,222 Kawasaki 650sx stator timing mark Can anyone measure how many MM the timing mark on stator is from the edges of the hole? Or is it right in the middle? Bought an aftermarket stator and it does not have the mark. So anything would be helpful.



and yes I KNOW IT IS NOT A OEM STATOR. So please refrain about it being POS aftermarket and going with OEM. I'll give this one a try at least.





