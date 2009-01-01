pxctoday

  Today, 04:38 PM
    jetRick
    Special Thanks To Grumpy Old Guy

    Your information is always good for me . Thanks Grumpy . I know you are the man who knows the answer to my questions . I appreciate your time even when you already had a busy day . Look me up at jetskirick@charter.net
    Thanks again my friend . Rick
  Today, 04:42 PM
    jetRick
    Re: Special Thanks To Grumpy Old Guy

    What premium end crank seals do you trust the most and seal the best ? Inner crank seals seem to be fine . Thanks in advance .
