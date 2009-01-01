Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 SL 750 Part out - Engine, Ebox parts, Pump Impeller, Carbs #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Syracuse, NY Posts 562 1994 SL 750 Part out - Engine, Ebox parts, Pump Impeller, Carbs Title says it all!



1994 SL 750:

Engine - needs stator replaced - good compression all the way (around 120 or better) - don't have a flywheel remover, so flywheel and original stator still installed

Pump/Impeller - OEM

CDI and electrical connection board - untested due to stator not working - however, original owner bought this ebox to try and fix the ski until he found out it was stator.

