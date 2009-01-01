Title says it all!

1994 SL 750:
Engine - needs stator replaced - good compression all the way (around 120 or better) - don't have a flywheel remover, so flywheel and original stator still installed
Pump/Impeller - OEM
CDI and electrical connection board - untested due to stator not working - however, original owner bought this ebox to try and fix the ski until he found out it was stator.
Carbs - OEM