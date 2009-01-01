Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB stock parts for 97 SPX 787 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Texas Posts 1 WTB stock parts for 97 SPX 787 Just got my first pair of seadoos, they need a couple things. Im looking for:

a complete VTS system

Stock flame arrestor box

Stock battery box, preferably with ignition components



Also looking for some aftermarket stuff:

Tiny tach

UMI setup

Top loader intake grate Last edited by BrettM0352; Today at 01:03 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) BrettM0352 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules