WTB stock parts for 97 SPX 787
Just got my first pair of seadoos, they need a couple things. Im looking for:
a complete VTS system
Stock flame arrestor box
Stock battery box, preferably with ignition components
Also looking for some aftermarket stuff:
Tiny tach
UMI setup
Top loader intake grate
