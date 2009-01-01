pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:01 PM #1
    BrettM0352
    BrettM0352 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    1

    WTB stock parts for 97 SPX 787

    Just got my first pair of seadoos, they need a couple things. Im looking for:
    a complete VTS system
    Stock flame arrestor box
    Stock battery box, preferably with ignition components

    Also looking for some aftermarket stuff:
    Tiny tach
    UMI setup
    Top loader intake grate
    Last edited by BrettM0352; Today at 01:03 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. BrettM0352

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 