|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
93 sn 61x - $2000
Up for sale is my 93 SN with a 61X in it, it's not going to win any beauty contests.
Mods include, Blowsion 4 degree bars, Blowsion pole spring, AC aluminum pole, ODI rogues, PJS throttle, WORX 201 intake grate, Quadrafin rideplate, Hooker 9/15 impeller, Coffman sizzler and lightened flywheel. Turf is still good, paint is rough.
Compression numbers will come later today once I get home from work.
$2000 - Located in Indianapolis Indiana
20180612_184932.jpg20180612_172830.jpg20180612_184957.jpg20180612_185021.jpg20180612_185038.jpg20180612_185047.jpg20180612_185052.jpg20180612_185057.jpg20180612_185102.jpg20180612_185105.jpg20180612_185206.jpg20180612_185334.jpg20180612_185342.jpg20180612_185540.jpg20180612_185643.jpg20180612_185458.jpg
83 JS440
93 Superjet
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules