1996 seadoo gsx help asap please
ok so I finally got my starter in and after changing the starter relay solenoid and putting the new starer in i was excited to try it so i hooked the battery up and it beeped after i put the dess key in then it cranked over slowly almost like the battery was dead i then tried it again and after disconnecting the battery then re hooking it back up for some odd reason its like it is bypassing everything and i dont even have the key in or anything i just put positive to it and neg and it automatically starts cranking without the key or anything anyone have any idea?
Solved was starter relay i put old one back in so the new one must be stuck on was a amazon special lol so ill return that and try to find a oem some where
