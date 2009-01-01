Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 seadoo gsx help asap please #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Kentucky Posts 46 1996 seadoo gsx help asap please ok so I finally got my starter in and after changing the starter relay solenoid and putting the new starer in i was excited to try it so i hooked the battery up and it beeped after i put the dess key in then it cranked over slowly almost like the battery was dead i then tried it again and after disconnecting the battery then re hooking it back up for some odd reason its like it is bypassing everything and i dont even have the key in or anything i just put positive to it and neg and it automatically starts cranking without the key or anything anyone have any idea? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Kentucky Posts 46 Re: 1996 seadoo gsx help asap please Solved was starter relay i put old one back in so the new one must be stuck on was a amazon special lol so ill return that and try to find a oem some where Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

