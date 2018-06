Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: WTB Kawasaki 550SX #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2003 Location North Florida Age 48 Posts 3,313 WTB Kawasaki 550SX Willing to buy a nice 550SX. I知 located in Florida but willing to arrange shipping. Thanks '08 Superjet

'94 WB1

'95 X2 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Chateau*** NY Posts 13 Re: WTB Kawasaki 550SX I have one I知 willing to sell. It doesn稚 run, I知 not sure what痴 wrong with it. It ran last summer.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2010 Location LP Posts 182 Re: WTB Kawasaki 550SX Originally Posted by Mike W Originally Posted by Willing to buy a nice 550SX. I知 located in Florida but willing to arrange shipping. Thanks

I have a 92 with a fresh motor, clean hull, some light mods like pipe and head shaved, rideplate and etc in UT if interested in shipping.

Can send pics to your email if desired

Thanks



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2003 Location North Florida Age 48 Posts 3,313 Re: WTB Kawasaki 550SX Originally Posted by MJ Originally Posted by Are you looking for carb based or anything available?

I have a 92 with a fresh motor, clean hull, some light mods like pipe and head shaved, rideplate and etc in UT if interested in shipping.

Can send pics to your email if desired

Thanks



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk '08 Superjet

'94 WB1

'95 X2 #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2003 Location North Florida Age 48 Posts 3,313 Re: WTB Kawasaki 550SX Originally Posted by Ten4x4 Originally Posted by I have one I’m willing to sell. It doesn’t run, I’m not sure what’s wrong with it. It ran last summer.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk '08 Superjet

'94 WB1

'95 X2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules