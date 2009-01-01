pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:53 PM #1
    K123911
    K123911 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Hesperia, CA
    Posts
    1

    1994 Yamaha Wave Raider fuel sensing or sending unit

    Fuel sensor.jpg
    The gauge reads full all the time. I pulled the sensor from the tank and the floats were stuck to the anode rod and covered in semihard black tarry substance. I pulled everything apart and cleaned up the floats then polished the anode rod back to its shiny copper color (there is some scoring however). Thinking it was good to go I reassembled everything making sure that the floats actually floated and secured it back into the tank.
    Well the gauge went to full for a second and then fell back to indicate empty (the tank is indeed full).
    Is there a way to see if the sensor unit is bad before buying a used one?

    I attached a picture of the sensor and this is the part number:

    GH1-6824B-00-00



    Thanks in advance.
