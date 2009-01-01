Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Yamaha Wave Raider fuel sensing or sending unit #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Hesperia, CA Posts 1 1994 Yamaha Wave Raider fuel sensing or sending unit Fuel sensor.jpg

The gauge reads full all the time. I pulled the sensor from the tank and the floats were stuck to the anode rod and covered in semihard black tarry substance. I pulled everything apart and cleaned up the floats then polished the anode rod back to its shiny copper color (there is some scoring however). Thinking it was good to go I reassembled everything making sure that the floats actually floated and secured it back into the tank.

Well the gauge went to full for a second and then fell back to indicate empty (the tank is indeed full).

Is there a way to see if the sensor unit is bad before buying a used one?



I attached a picture of the sensor and this is the part number:



GH1-6824B-00-00







