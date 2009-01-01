|
89 650sx running issue (bone stock)
Last week i went out, and ski was running fine at full throttle. done a tail stand, and had a few get offs but the ski always landed right side up. The longer the day went the slower and less power i had even at full throttle.
barley made it back to the put in. At one point it seemed to be skipping and i went ashore raised the hood and had just a little bit of water in the Separator. I dumped it out and it didn't skip anymore to the truck. Still had low power.
Things i have checked sinceback home.
compression in both cylinders 185 only about 10 hours or less on new top end.
pulled the carb and pulled out both jets and them seemed clean.
checked all fuel lines for cracks
New gas non eth
i have hooked it up to the hose and hit it full throttle. it seems to skip really bad when at full, but at half throttle there is no skip. Also seems to idle just a bit rougher than it did before. You can almost see the fuel going in like spurts instead of a steady stream. Not sure if this is just the motor hitting the rev limiter or not causing this.
any ideas?
