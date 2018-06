Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 Yamaha WR650 Lx top end rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Carrollton, OH Age 39 Posts 1 1991 Yamaha WR650 Lx top end rebuild I am going to be tearing down the top end of my 650 Lx. I have seen the parts diagrams but was wondering if anyone had any videos or tips on how to do things?



If it goes good I may do the same to my Wr500 this off season too. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules