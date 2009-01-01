pxctoday

  Today, 03:39 PM #1
    Raggums
    Raggums is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Ontario
    Posts
    1

    New forum member

    Good day all. I am new to this forum however not new to pwc's as this is my 7th one going back to the late 80's. I just pickup up a new to me 08 FX HO with 110 hours. I really like it so far however I do have a question regarding a mystery hose. there is a white either drain or vent on top of the rear grab rail on the starboard side. It has a fairly long rubber hose connected to it from underneath with a pinch clamp on the end. Mine is sitting loose in the hull. I don't see any reference to it on any microfiche. Can anyone tell me what it is and where it is supposed to connect to?

    Thanks, Steve
  Today, 05:19 PM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    54
    Posts
    9,750

    Re: New forum member

    Welcome from Michigan!
