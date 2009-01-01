Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New forum member #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Ontario Posts 1 New forum member Good day all. I am new to this forum however not new to pwc's as this is my 7th one going back to the late 80's. I just pickup up a new to me 08 FX HO with 110 hours. I really like it so far however I do have a question regarding a mystery hose. there is a white either drain or vent on top of the rear grab rail on the starboard side. It has a fairly long rubber hose connected to it from underneath with a pinch clamp on the end. Mine is sitting loose in the hull. I don't see any reference to it on any microfiche. Can anyone tell me what it is and where it is supposed to connect to?



