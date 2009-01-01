Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 GSX RFI MFG and VTS #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 109 1999 GSX RFI MFG and VTS Hello again.



I have three separate questions with my wife's 1999 GSX RFI.



1. I took it out for the first time this year and it ran well but the MFG was turning on and off. Almost like a computer rebooting. It did not affect how the Seadoo ran. I did check connection. (any idea)



2. The VTS is working out of water but does not appear to move when in the water moving. (bad motor???)



3. There is not VTS reading on the MFG. (Check the magnet on the VTS shaft?)





Thank you for any time you can spend with these questions. I did the best I could researching before I posted. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules