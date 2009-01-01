Hello again.
I have three separate questions with my wife's 1999 GSX RFI.
1. I took it out for the first time this year and it ran well but the MFG was turning on and off. Almost like a computer rebooting. It did not affect how the Seadoo ran. I did check connection. (any idea)
2. The VTS is working out of water but does not appear to move when in the water moving. (bad motor???)
3. There is not VTS reading on the MFG. (Check the magnet on the VTS shaft?)
Thank you for any time you can spend with these questions. I did the best I could researching before I posted.