This weekend riding my new to me 2005 SXR. Just adjusted my jetting and getting it tuned up ready for race season. Put new plugs in and they were looking a real nice tan Color. Go out for a quick moto to check how its running. Dumped it in a turn and it wouldnt turn over. Not even a click. Thought it might be the solenoid so I bridged it with a screwdriver, nothing. Used a booster pack and it started but sounded funny. Turned it off right away and decided since it was new to me I would take it apart and inspect.
What is your opinion on the light scoring of the cylinder? Running you finger nail over it you cant very very slightly feel them. Weird that one cylinder has more than the other? Maybe it needs crank seals? Should have done a leak down test before I tore it apart but I was too impatient and wanted to make sure I didnt throw a rod bearing. Haha.
Any input is appreciated
Thanks
