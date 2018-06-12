Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: SXR 800 Concerns.... #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2014 Location MB, Canada Age 25 Posts 168 SXR 800 Concerns.... This weekend riding my new to me 2005 SXR. Just adjusted my jetting and getting it tuned up ready for race season. Put new plugs in and they were looking a real nice tan Color. Go out for a quick moto to check how its running. Dumped it in a turn and it wouldnt turn over. Not even a click. Thought it might be the solenoid so I bridged it with a screwdriver, nothing. Used a booster pack and it started but sounded funny. Turned it off right away and decided since it was new to me I would take it apart and inspect.



What is your opinion on the light scoring of the cylinder? Running you finger nail over it you cant very very slightly feel them. Weird that one cylinder has more than the other? Maybe it needs crank seals? Should have done a leak down test before I tore it apart but I was too impatient and wanted to make sure I didnt throw a rod bearing. Haha.



Any input is appreciated



Thanks





#2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2014 Location MB, Canada Age 25 Posts 168 Re: SXR 800 Concerns....





#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2014 Location MB, Canada Age 25 Posts 168 Re: SXR 800 Concerns....





#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location At D River Age 54 Posts 5,081 Re: SXR 800 Concerns.... Being you are getting it ready for race season and you have it apart, my suggestion is do it right with a bore and pistons. If it is light, probably get away with a .25 over. You could wing it with a hone and hope for the best but the hard work is already behind you, just the cost is ahead of you. Do it today or do it later, you know what it needs! #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 35 Posts 3,910 Re: SXR 800 Concerns.... Yea I agree. Bore, pistons, rings. Any idea how many hours was on that top end? Any compression info? Do the crank seals while you are at it and assemble everything with 1211.

We check our engine compressions semi-regularly. Especially if there's a weird feeling or sound. That gives you a bit more info on how suddenly problems are occuring.



We check our engine compressions semi-regularly. Especially if there's a weird feeling or sound. That gives you a bit more info on how suddenly problems are occuring. 1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller 800, Rhaas 750 pump conv. [56.3mph gps]

2009 1100 SJ: Kawi 1100 build in progress

2009 SJ MINT: KP steering adaptor, Worx 228 intake [45.8mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, cheater pipe [45.2mph gps]

1994 XiR: 830cc Superstock, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 3DR hull mods [TBD]



#6 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2014 Location MB, Canada Age 25 Posts 168 Re: SXR 800 Concerns.... Just checked comp before I went out to ride last weekend. 151 psi on the coupler and 154 on the flywheel so Im pretty happy with that. I will do the crank seals. Ill hone the cylinder and re assess to see if a new top end is in order.





#7 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,838 Re: SXR 800 Concerns.... forged pistions, make sure the clearance is adequate.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

#8 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2014 Location MB, Canada Age 25 Posts 168 Re: SXR 800 Concerns.... How can you tell they are forged? What should the clearance be?





#9 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,838 Re: SXR 800 Concerns.... Originally Posted by slantedpillow Originally Posted by How can you tell they are forged? What should the clearance be?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



Known good clearance is .006", .007" if the motor is setup for 110 octane. Also take it real easy until the motor is warmed up to avoid a cold seize.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

