Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Xr1800 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Utah Age 33 Posts 12 Xr1800 Selling an 01 XR1800. I am the 2nd owner I bought it from an uncle who used it maybe 6 times then put it in a garage until I bought it from him. Has maybe 60 hours on it. Rebuilt carbs, d-plates, new stereo, new hydro turf. Runs tip top. Fast and fun. Located in Salt Lake City.

Asking $8k o.b.o.



2001 Yamaha XR1800 http://www.ksl.com/classifieds/listing/52454153 Attached Images 54DA72CE-9AA6-4C81-BC22-51AB6C3CFE2F.jpeg (3.69 MB, 6 views) Last edited by Cptnawsme; Today at 01:00 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Cptnawsme Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules