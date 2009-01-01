Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1990 300 SX Cooling Line Fix / Damaged Cooling Line in Bulkhead #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location East Side Michigan Age 25 Posts 96 1990 300 SX Cooling Line Fix / Damaged Cooling Line in Bulkhead I came across a 300 sx for cheap. Come to find out the cooling jackets in the exhaust were packed with sand like someone took a pottery and ceramics class and some other issues. But anyway, it will be used for a 650 conversion soon enough.



This is about a cooling line that broke off at the bulkhead. Do not take a drill bit with the expectation that you can bore that hole out and epoxy a tube back in. I mistakenly thought that and ended up breaking the line in the bulk head and into the foam past the bulkhead. Huge headache.



I ended up using a hole-saw to cut around the cooling line and I removed the circular chunk of the bulkhead (save this piece for later). I then removed all the foam around the cooling line to expose it more, maybe 2 inches of the original line were expose. It was a very tight area to work in. I sanded the original cooling line a bit to remove some foam that was stuck to it, being gentle as I didn't want to break it more. I put some silicone on the original cooling line for some lubrication to slide a 10mm ID hose (or use 3/8") because once again I didn't want to be too forceful. The new cooling line went on very tight. I followed up with two SS hose clamps to clamp onto the new line for insurance (vs. just one). I cut a large enough hole in the bulkhead piece I cut out for the new cooling line, set it back in its original place and spaced it out with a popsicle stick. I then filled the void with foam and let it set. I cut away the excess after a day and viola. Fixed cooling line.





I would recommend using a ratcheting combination wrench for the socket heads of the hose clamps. Tightening the hose clamps was the most tedious part of this whole operation. A small 1/4" socket wrench was too big and I was left with a regular combination wrench, in which I could do about 1/60 of a rotation each stroke. Very tight space. I hope no one else has to deal with this issue but it wasn't that bad if you have patience. Most people probably would have just added another cooling line but for those who are not up for that this is the fix.



Edit: Use a dremel to square up the tip of the original cooling line if it is crack, broken, and or jagged.

IMG_1129.JPG

IMG_1149.JPG

IMG_1150.JPG

IMG_1151.JPG

IMG_1159.JPG

IMG_1166.JPG



