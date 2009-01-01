Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1986 Js550/650 Conversion June 2018 2 Day Build #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location East Side Michigan Age 25 Posts 96 1986 Js550/650 Conversion June 2018 2 Day Build Hello,



this build was short and sweet. I had an extra black 650 TS engine (mystery year), ebox, and 650sx exhaust. My friend had a peachy Js550 with all the right add ons in place. Our plan was to use the complete 650 engine minus the original coupler, use the 550 ebox components with the 650 voltage regulator.



JS550 came with all of the following:

oversized gas tank

Mariner waterbox

Hand Bars

Finger Throttle

Scoop Intake

Ride Plate

Solas 17 in the box.



To be used on the 650 engine:

Stock exhaust set up - We had to remove the bolt on mount that is on the exhaust pipe to make it fit in the hull properly.

Stock Engine

28mm intake and exhaust manifolds (working with what we had)

CDK2 38mm from his 1993 550sx ( currently down but will be using the JS550 crank to get it back going soon)



You must use the JS550 drive coupler on the 650 engine. We removed the bedplate from the 650 engine and bolted on the Watcon conversion plate to the 650 engine. Then bolted on the 500 bedplate to the 650 engine. We had to remove some material on the 550 bed plate to make room for the bolt heads on the 650 engine/conversion plate. Then we dropped the engine in the ski.



For the ebox, the voltage regulators are the same physical size so there is no issue there. The stator wires hook back up to the voltage regulator. I followed the diagram that someone created to reference how to hook up the CDI to the stator. The Purple to the Black and Grey Wires, etc. I referenced some other 650 wiring diagrams from my book for the proper colors.



One green wire on the 550 controller was left unplugged, the black wire on the 550 CDI was left unplugged because the 650 stator was grounded elsewhere in the box, and the Red w/ Purple stripe wire on the 650 voltage regulator was left unplugged as well. The Red w/ Purple wire on the 650 voltage regulator connects to the start/stop switch of the TS and is no longer needed. I am not sure what the green wire was that is left unplugged on the 550 controller, it was previously plugged into the 550 voltage regulator and could possibly be the rev limiter.



We started Friday night with taking the motor and pump out. Getting those things taken apart and we put the A/M prop in. Saturday we put the 650 motor in and by Saturday night we had it going. It was intermittent work, not something that took us all day. I did the electronics and my buddy did the engine swapping because I was busy with other stuff.



We were out riding for a few hours Sunday. Had the carb dialed in at L 1 1/8 H 5/8 (maybe 6/8 or in between?). Ran great. Not sure on his jet sizes, when he rebuilds the carb he will check.



My 650sx with aftermarket prop (only modification at the moment) has the same carb, larger intake and exhaust manifolds was still much faster on bottom end and slightly faster on top end as well. But that also has a bigger pump. I had to change my jet sizes for my ski to run where it is at.



IMG_1926.jpg



IMG_1931.jpg



IMG_1933.PNG



IMG_1935.JPG



