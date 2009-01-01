Any interest in a project gsxl? decent shape shows pretty well has inventioneering grate, unknown am impeller, sponsons, ap designs seat cover, vts fix box. Powers up and gauge works, and spins over by start button. 240ish hrs. 150 compression in each hole. has white motor, pipe, and box. Now for the bad. Motor has been out at some point in its life at least once, and is painted mcdonalds yellow thats flaking off and mcdonalds red is under it. sinfully ugly. the big item is NO SPARK. I will mess with it a bit more and try to find the issue. Will also try to get pics up later $700? as is no trailer.