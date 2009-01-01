pxctoday

  Today, 09:35 AM
    jdakrt
    jdakrt is offline
    Top Dog jdakrt's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2006
    Location
    Chesterfield VA
    Posts
    1,554

    98 gsxl for sale VA

    Any interest in a project gsxl? decent shape shows pretty well has inventioneering grate, unknown am impeller, sponsons, ap designs seat cover, vts fix box. Powers up and gauge works, and spins over by start button. 240ish hrs. 150 compression in each hole. has white motor, pipe, and box. Now for the bad. Motor has been out at some point in its life at least once, and is painted mcdonalds yellow thats flaking off and mcdonalds red is under it. sinfully ugly. the big item is NO SPARK. I will mess with it a bit more and try to find the issue. Will also try to get pics up later $700? as is no trailer.
    "PITD" proud member of

    Team TFP
  Today, 09:41 AM
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    44
    Posts
    3,329

    Re: 98 gsxl for sale VA

    Looking foreword to those pics, sounds interesting.
