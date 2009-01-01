|
WTB West Coast Pickups 650sx Oversized Tank
Looking for some originals.
Jet ski solution has a double pick up, return and valve for $135.
Rad dudes has a single or double pick up and return, need to make my own hole for a valve if I do double pick up. $65
i like RAD Dudes set up but I would like the originals. Dont see them too often. Looks like I missed one a month ago. That was before I had the tank.
