Looking for some originals.

Jet ski solution has a double pick up, return and valve for $135.

Rad dudes has a single or double pick up and return, need to make my own hole for a valve if I do double pick up. $65

i like RAD Dudes set up but I would like the originals. Dont see them too often. Looks like I missed one a month ago. That was before I had the tank.