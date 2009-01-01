pxctoday

Thread: Proper flush

    stunts
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Delaware
    Posts
    300

    Proper flush

    I searched through the threads but still have some questions. I picked up a used 05 F12x that last time out last year apparently went into limp mode, thoughts are it picked something up or cooling lines got clogged, ran hot and smoked, ski was shut down and towed back in. Now the ski is in my hands, starts up fine on the trailer, I rain it on the hose and it had a very healthy +6ft stream out the back but I noticed water flowing out inside and outside of the hull around the exhaust area where it goes into the pump tunnel. Is that normal? Something broken/clogged here? Im trying to attach some pictures with arrows where its leaking. Anything else aside from plugs, fresh gas and an oil change I should do before a test run? Thanks.
