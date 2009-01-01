|
|
-
X2 upper exhaust hoseLoo
Looking for a 91 x2 upper exhaust hose. IMG_2318.JPGIt's this style shaped like a L and not tge straight one
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: X2 upper exhaust hoseLoo
Best bet is taking it off, taking it too auto parts store and matching it. That way it's new and won't fail on you anytime soon
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules