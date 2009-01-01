pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 10:50 PM #1
    brylon644
    X2 upper exhaust hoseLoo

    Looking for a 91 x2 upper exhaust hose. IMG_2318.JPGIt's this style shaped like a L and not tge straight one
  2. Yesterday, 11:20 PM #2
    CaliKawiX2
    Re: X2 upper exhaust hoseLoo

    Best bet is taking it off, taking it too auto parts store and matching it. That way it's new and won't fail on you anytime soon
    Mixin gas and haulin ***
