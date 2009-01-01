Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: X2 upper exhaust hoseLoo #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2012 Location buffalo Posts 396 X2 upper exhaust hoseLoo Looking for a 91 x2 upper exhaust hose. IMG_2318.JPGIt's this style shaped like a L and not tge straight one #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Vacaville, Ca Age 22 Posts 99 Re: X2 upper exhaust hoseLoo Best bet is taking it off, taking it too auto parts store and matching it. That way it's new and won't fail on you anytime soon Mixin gas and haulin *** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

