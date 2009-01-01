Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Cooling water in reservoir leaking into the hull. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location savannah, ga Age 57 Posts 19 Cooling water in reservoir leaking into the hull. I have a 2002 fx140 that blew a cooling hose off the exhaust manifold that proceeded to sink the machine as I was island hopping. I got a tow to shore before it went completely under but when I started the cleanup process, I had sea water in the oil reservoir and oil in the bottom of the hull. I was able to dry it out enough to run it but after 30 minutes on the hose in my driveway, there was more water in the oil and combined oil and water in the hull and I lost most of my oil out of the reservoir. I know that the filter sealing surface was pitted but I dont think its responsible for the oil loss. I will try finding the oil leak using an absorbing pad to try to isolate the leak location but since Ive had water mixing in the oil that returns to the reservoir, I think I may have bigger problems. Any help here would be appreciated. I would dive into this machine with wrench in hand except that many of the fasteners are rusted or show other corrosion that makes me nervous. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2007 Location st pete beach florida Posts 2,182 Re: Cooling water in reservoir leaking into the hull. i have seen a few fx with water in oil after water intrusion in bilge, it was coming from rear crank seal, tiny little oil leak out but making oil all milky after submerged with water half way to the engine. the other think i saw is exhaust manifold being corroded all the way thru and water is spraying backward thru exhaust port, it usually makes spark plugs tips rusted. i would check spark plugs first then oil leak with oil absorber or clean rag on bottom and run. The Jetski Repair Shop

