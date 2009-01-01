I have a 2002 fx140 that blew a cooling hose off the exhaust manifold that proceeded to sink the machine as I was island hopping. I got a tow to shore before it went completely under but when I started the cleanup process, I had sea water in the oil reservoir and oil in the bottom of the hull. I was able to dry it out enough to run it but after 30 minutes on the hose in my driveway, there was more water in the oil and combined oil and water in the hull and I lost most of my oil out of the reservoir. I know that the filter sealing surface was pitted but I dont think its responsible for the oil loss. I will try finding the oil leak using an absorbing pad to try to isolate the leak location but since Ive had water mixing in the oil that returns to the reservoir, I think I may have bigger problems. Any help here would be appreciated. I would dive into this machine with wrench in hand except that many of the fasteners are rusted or show other corrosion that makes me nervous.