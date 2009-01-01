|
Skis at a public landing
I have a 3 place trailer with a 650 and 2 550s on it that I run. I would say at least 3/4 of the time that I go out riding its solo. My problem is that when I go out alone theres usually nobody around to help me take the other 2 skis off the trailer so I have to take them with me to the landing. When I get back to the truck after riding, 9 times out of 10 theres somebody there checking them out. How do you guys secure your skis when theyre just sitting on the trailer? Even with covers on them I still worry that somebody is going to mess with them or worse have them stolen.
I use the keyed bike locks from walmart. Wrapped around drives haft and to trailer frame. They aren't coming off
