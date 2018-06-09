I had a fresh motor with a cylinder crack I assumed the crac was already there because it had been hastily painted by someone else.. it was punched out but reputable jet ski mechanic and then I installed it on my cases and crank... pulled it after it cracked and a new top-end and found there to be some sort of a crack around the stud because I'm getting air coming out of the acorn nut on a leakdown test. everything was properly torqued previously I'm just trying to figure out if the cracked cylinder could cause the cracked Case.
I couldn't get the crack in the cylinder to highlight with any sort of ink soaking into it so I just marked on each side with a sharpie and the same as the what might be a crack on the cases..
The attachment is a video showing the air on the leak down test of the second top end bubbling out of the acorn nut.
I just can't see that the possible over torque of 30 foot-pounds that might have happened...being the cause
that's the only thing I can think of cracking a top-end and the cases like that
That stud seems to be no taller or shorter than any of the others they're all ballpark right in there...
