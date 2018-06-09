pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:41 PM #1
    garrcass
    garrcass is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home garrcass's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Redding CA
    Age
    37
    Posts
    6,434
    Blog Entries
    17

    Cracked cylinder & case ?

    I had a fresh motor with a cylinder crack I assumed the crac was already there because it had been hastily painted by someone else.. it was punched out but reputable jet ski mechanic and then I installed it on my cases and crank... pulled it after it cracked and a new top-end and found there to be some sort of a crack around the stud because I'm getting air coming out of the acorn nut on a leakdown test. everything was properly torqued previously I'm just trying to figure out if the cracked cylinder could cause the cracked Case.

    I couldn't get the crack in the cylinder to highlight with any sort of ink soaking into it so I just marked on each side with a sharpie and the same as the what might be a crack on the cases..

    The attachment is a video showing the air on the leak down test of the second top end bubbling out of the acorn nut.

    I just can't see that the possible over torque of 30 foot-pounds that might have happened...being the cause
    that's the only thing I can think of cracking a top-end and the cases like that

    That stud seems to be no taller or shorter than any of the others they're all ballpark right in there...

    http://cloud.tapatalk.com/s/5b1efaa6...609_221227.mp4
    ( Girlfrends are cheap X2,s are expensive )
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:37 PM #2
    mcn6
    mcn6 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home mcn6's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2,979

    Re: Cracked cylinder & case ?

    I can't really tell what is going on in your pics, but a blown base gasket, cracked or porous cylinder at that stud could also cause the air leak?? I have never even heard of a cracked cylinder also cracking the cases either???

    That being said... I swear Garrett, you have some of the sheetiest luck with jet skis I have ever seen!



    Home of Newmiller Machine
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. hendo14

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 