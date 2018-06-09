Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Cracked cylinder & case ? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Redding CA Age 37 Posts 6,434 Blog Entries 17 Cracked cylinder & case ? I had a fresh motor with a cylinder crack I assumed the crac was already there because it had been hastily painted by someone else.. it was punched out but reputable jet ski mechanic and then I installed it on my cases and crank... pulled it after it cracked and a new top-end and found there to be some sort of a crack around the stud because I'm getting air coming out of the acorn nut on a leakdown test. everything was properly torqued previously I'm just trying to figure out if the cracked cylinder could cause the cracked Case.



I couldn't get the crack in the cylinder to highlight with any sort of ink soaking into it so I just marked on each side with a sharpie and the same as the what might be a crack on the cases..



The attachment is a video showing the air on the leak down test of the second top end bubbling out of the acorn nut.



I just can't see that the possible over torque of 30 foot-pounds that might have happened...being the cause

that's the only thing I can think of cracking a top-end and the cases like that



That stud seems to be no taller or shorter than any of the others they're all ballpark right in there...



http://cloud.tapatalk.com/s/5b1efaa6...609_221227.mp4 ( Girlfrends are cheap X2,s are expensive ) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Oregon Age 59 Posts 2,979 Re: Cracked cylinder & case ? I can't really tell what is going on in your pics, but a blown base gasket, cracked or porous cylinder at that stud could also cause the air leak?? I have never even heard of a cracked cylinder also cracking the cases either???



That being said... I swear Garrett, you have some of the sheetiest luck with jet skis I have ever seen!





