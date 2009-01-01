Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Angry Boater Stories #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2017 Location Southern Cal Age 21 Posts 61 Angry Boater Stories Decided to make a thread dedicated to times when boaters have yelled at you, maybe obscene gestures, etc. I want to hear everyones stories. Ill start with mine lol

So over memorial weekend a buddy of mine and I were riding the north end of lake havasu. Now for you east coasters out there lake havasu is A ZOO on holiday weekends. Everytime I go out there, I ride inside this particular cove. Mind you this is not a no wake cove and it is rather wide and deep (distance wise) people like to go in and put on music in the boat and drink, kids jump off rocks, fish, just an all around good time. There were a lot of people in this cove when my buddy and I went in it, we decided to stay towards the mouth of it to be respectful of the people around us. The closest boat was roughy ~45 yards away. they had two small children in the water, (I saw them almost immediately upon entering) so my buddy and I begin riding hard. Trying to carve hard and spray each other, subs, power slides, just "vintage fun" my buddy flips his ski upside down and it began taking on water pretty bad so i pull him to shore so we can take off his hood and assess the damage. We get to the shore and this guy comes over (from the closest boat) in his boat and starts screaming some choice words and saying "how'd you like it if i did donuts around you while you were working. I have kids in the water and you guys are being disrespectful, get your POS jetskis out of here." then pulls away. I was left in shock but fired my ski up and kept riding lol.



Lets hear em boys and girls. 1990 650sx

