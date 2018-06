Results 11 to 14 of 14 Thread: 650sx losing fuel #11 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,067 Re: 650sx losing fuel Clear fuel lines? Only starts again with choke? How long does it crank before it starts? How the fuk can squirrels run up a brick wall? What happens if you hold it wide open and try to start it? Does that wetsuit make JC-SuperJet look fat? I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#12

Re: 650sx losing fuel

Not clear new black ones...but fuel is getting to carb when I pulled line off... Only starts with choke after a lot of cranking like at least 10 secs.

#13

Re: 650sx losing fuel

And are you holding throttle wide open?

#14

Re: 650sx losing fuel

Yes without choke wouldn't do anything

