Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 9/15 big hub vs 10/16 hooker #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 148 9/15 big hub vs 10/16 hooker I️ have a Kawasaki X2 750 sp factory pipe dual 40s and Im wondering what I️ should run I️ was thinking big hub but then Ive been hearing a lot of the 10/16 hooker first of all what even is a hooker I️ know a big hub has a bigger center and what do you guys recommend I️ should run thanks in advance #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,106 Re: 9/15 big hub vs 10/16 hooker Hooker is an impeller designed by Impros. Its a "Big hub" (75mm) with "swirl" type impeller blades. Also, they've developed different root angles then Skat-trak or Solas given the impeller pitch. The Hooker is designed for better acceleration and " hook up" (reduced cavitation).



https://impros.com/store/impellers/h...-impeller.html

-92 550sx/750 conversion

-94 750sx modded

