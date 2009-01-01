|
9/15 big hub vs 10/16 hooker
I️ have a Kawasaki X2 750 sp factory pipe dual 40s and Im wondering what I️ should run I️ was thinking big hub but then Ive been hearing a lot of the 10/16 hooker first of all what even is a hooker I️ know a big hub has a bigger center and what do you guys recommend I️ should run thanks in advance
Re: 9/15 big hub vs 10/16 hooker
Hooker is an impeller designed by Impros. Its a "Big hub" (75mm) with "swirl" type impeller blades. Also, they've developed different root angles then Skat-trak or Solas given the impeller pitch. The Hooker is designed for better acceleration and " hook up" (reduced cavitation).
https://impros.com/store/impellers/h...-impeller.html
Re: 9/15 big hub vs 10/16 hooker
Run the 10/16 if you're dead set on a hooker. I ran the 9/15 with a very similar set up X2 last year and it was under pitched.
