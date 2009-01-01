pxctoday

  Today, 02:11 PM #1
    Mythenand
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    148

    9/15 big hub vs 10/16 hooker

    I️ have a Kawasaki X2 750 sp factory pipe dual 40s and Im wondering what I️ should run I️ was thinking big hub but then Ive been hearing a lot of the 10/16 hooker first of all what even is a hooker I️ know a big hub has a bigger center and what do you guys recommend I️ should run thanks in advance
  Today, 02:47 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,106

    Re: 9/15 big hub vs 10/16 hooker

    Hooker is an impeller designed by Impros. Its a "Big hub" (75mm) with "swirl" type impeller blades. Also, they've developed different root angles then Skat-trak or Solas given the impeller pitch. The Hooker is designed for better acceleration and " hook up" (reduced cavitation).

    https://impros.com/store/impellers/h...-impeller.html
  Today, 02:58 PM #3
    still standin
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    michigan, KZOO
    Age
    26
    Posts
    1,217

    Re: 9/15 big hub vs 10/16 hooker

    Run the 10/16 if you're dead set on a hooker. I ran the 9/15 with a very similar set up X2 last year and it was under pitched.
    -Bulldog Freestyle 550/750 - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457962 "Sold"
    -92 550sx/750 conversion
    -94 750sx modded
    -86 X2 - Twin carb 750 swap
