Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB grey gas cap and seal for 750sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 56 WTB grey gas cap and seal for 750sx Hello fellow pwc peoples. I am looking to buy a grey oem gas cap and o ring seal for my 750sx. Anybody have any they want to part with? Stock cap looks like this:



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 60 Posts 2,058 Re: WTB grey gas cap and seal for 750sx I have a grey OEM cap, has lanyard chain and good gasket seal.



$ 10.00 shipped to you. '94 Kaw TS

'93 Kaw TS

