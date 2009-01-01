pxctoday

  Today, 10:57 AM #1
    Brian in Tucson
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Tucson AZ
    Posts
    11

    Thought I was buying a ski, got a project instead. Advice?

    I bought an 01 Genesis a couple of weeks ago. Guy showed it to me, it started easy and revved good.

    Took it to the lake, it wouldn't start, and I ran the battery down. Been trying to figure out what's wrong, finally today I did a compression check. 90 psi on all three cylinders. Spec is 120 to 150 psi.

    My question is, can I get away with just rings $30, or should I do a top end rebuild $350 plus machining?
  Today, 11:20 AM #2
    hyosung
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    8,386

    Re: Thought I was buying a ski, got a project instead. Advice?

    i'm no expurt on polaris but here is my 2 cents,
    a top end rebuild is the best option "however"only if that suits your budget.
    providing that motor does not have nicasil bore you can get away with a light hone and new rngs.
    NOW , ? 90 psi should be just enough compression to get fire to start , check spark and fuel delivery , you may have a badly flooded motor so check the plugs for excessive wet fuel deposit,check the lanyard key is connecting properly to allow the switch to work as it should.
    it cant be too big an issue if the ski fired up when the seller sold it to you... look at basics before tearing into it..
