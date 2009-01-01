Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Thought I was buying a ski, got a project instead. Advice? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Tucson AZ Posts 11 Thought I was buying a ski, got a project instead. Advice? I bought an 01 Genesis a couple of weeks ago. Guy showed it to me, it started easy and revved good.



Took it to the lake, it wouldn't start, and I ran the battery down. Been trying to figure out what's wrong, finally today I did a compression check. 90 psi on all three cylinders. Spec is 120 to 150 psi.



My question is, can I get away with just rings $30, or should I do a top end rebuild $350 plus machining? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,386 Re: Thought I was buying a ski, got a project instead. Advice? i'm no expurt on polaris but here is my 2 cents,

a top end rebuild is the best option "however"only if that suits your budget.

providing that motor does not have nicasil bore you can get away with a light hone and new rngs.

NOW , ? 90 psi should be just enough compression to get fire to start , check spark and fuel delivery , you may have a badly flooded motor so check the plugs for excessive wet fuel deposit,check the lanyard key is connecting properly to allow the switch to work as it should.

it cant be too big an issue if the ski fired up when the seller sold it to you... look at basics before tearing into it..



modded X2 650stock looking ZXI 900""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID

